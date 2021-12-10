It’s been another beautiful day in southern Spain.

With the sun shining and temperatures nudging 20° ex-pats and tourist didn’t think it could get any better.

But as they looked out their windows at just after 6 o’clock this evening they were amazed at the most stunning sunset across the Mediterranean looking out past Gibraltar.

Here from the Olive Press office in Sabinillas, The team had the perfect view across Estepona’s Sierra Bermeja which is on the mend since a six day fire this summer.

The forecast: five days is sunshine with highs of 21 degrees next week.

What are you doing in rainy London, shivering Stockholm or dark grey Denmark ?