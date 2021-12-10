POLICE in Spain are appealing for information after the stabbing of a 7-year-old boy walking to his school in Madrid.

Officers have launched a probe after the brutal assault on Calle Bendicion de Camposin.

The stabbing happened on Friday, December 10 at around 1.10pm, after the primary 3 class finished their PE lesson in the centre and were walking back to Hastings School in Chamartin.

According to witnesses the suspect then pounced on the little boy who was walking at the back of the line and stabbed the child in the neck.

The youngster was rushed to La Paz hospital, where he has already undergone surgery and his school confirms he is recovering well and in stable condition.

Detectives have now issued an appeal to any members of the public who may have information to help with the investigation.

According to witnesses the suspect was a well-dressed middle-aged man, aged between 30 and 40 years old.

They are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man to come forward.

