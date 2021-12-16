A MAN allegedly fatally shot his brother-in-law before killing himself at home in Sevilla as the pair battled over inheritance.

The 50-year-old aimed a gun at his brother-in-law, 60, at a property on Calle Alcalde Gil Lopez in El Viso del Alcor on Wednesday (December 15).

The National Police responded to reports of a gunshot at 9.45am and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials administered CPR but despite their efforts, the 50-year-old man, who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, died on the scene.

The 60-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police referred to the shooting as an ‘isolated incident’ and said their detectives are continuing to investigate.

