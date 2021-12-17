3 bedroom Villa for sale in Murcia city - € 215,000

Villa Murcia, Murcia 3 beds 3 baths € 215,000

Fantastic detached villa, located in a quiet area. The house is built on two floors. It has a large living room, a separate kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 toilet, office, laundry room, private garage and two large terraces. Large garden with barbecue area, main terrace of 45m2. Excellent location: 10 km. from the Mar Menor, and 40 km from Murcia capital. Perfect routes of communication by highway, with coastal cities such as San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, Santiago de la Ribera and Los Alcazares. Price 215.000 euros #ref:ME-016RPAV… See full property details