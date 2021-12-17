STARLITE Catalana Occidente’s summer concert series has unveiled the latest act to join its all-star line-up in 2022.

Catalunya singer Sergio Dalma will take part in the series of concerts that will take place will take place from June 11 to August 3 over the summer.

He will join the likes of C. Tangana, Il Divo, Raphael, Alan Parsons Live Project, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Simple Minds and Passenger.

Major performers will take to the Catalana Occidente auditorium in Malaga next summer and aims to celebrate a return to some normality.

Dalma will perform on June 18.

The announcement comes just three months after Dalma urged his audience to ignore social distancing guidelines amid a coronavirus spike in Spain.

Organisers forced the musican to suspend his gig in August after he stopped his set three times in order to instruct fans to break the rules and get out of their seats during his concert in Murcia.

The Te Amo star performed as part of the Noches del Malecon series but things turned sour when he encouraged audience members to ignore the restrictions and stand up from their seats during the show.

The 56-year-old singer tried to resist safety measures, telling the audience:: “We are going to interrupt the concert every time they tell someone to sit down.”

He later apologised for encouraging fans to get out of their seats, despite the clear COVID-19 guidelines for live events.

“I got over-excited trying to make everyone enjoy the concert and encouraged them to get up from their seats but always wearing a mask,” he said.

He told fans that his concert ‘was not adequate’ but urged them to not take any further stance against COVID measures.

The singer said he did not deny the severity of COVID but said: “I wanted people to get up from their seats to enjoy some of my songs.

“But I have had the complete vaccine schedule for months and I always wear a mask.”

“My performance yesterday was not adequate and of course I apologise for that.”

The organisers behind the event said they had no choice but to suspend the performance.

Sentimos mucho lo que acaba de suceder. Llevamos dos meses trabajando sin descanso para que todo salga bien, cumpliendo todas las normas marcadas por el Gobierno Regional y las autoridades sanitarias. — Las Noches del Malecón (@nochesmalecon) August 1, 2021

In a statement released on Twitter concert bosses said: “We could not let it be different on our last night especially as the rules have been very clear since the beginning of the concert cycle”.

“We know that it was not the night you were waiting for, but it has not been for us either.”

