A woman has been convicted of killing her newborn twins at her family home in Elche.

The Alicante Provincial Court jury found the 30-year-old guilty of committing the double homicide in January 2020.

Prosecutors have requested a 40 year prison sentence.

She managed to keep her unwanted pregnancy secret from her family despite putting on weight.

The woman showed them regular negative pregnancy tests using urine samples supplied by a friend.

She gave birth to two boys after locking herself in the bathroom on January 30, 2020.

She lost consciousness, with her father and mother managing to break down the door.

They discovered their daughter with a bag next to her covered by towels.

The babies were inside the bag along with their umbilical cords and placentas.

The woman took the bag to Elche’s Vinapolo Hospital as she sought medical attention..

Doctors were shocked to see the dead babies, weighing two kilos each.

They initially believed that she had had an abortion.

Experts at her trial testified that she was in a sound state of mind and knew what she was doing.

An autopsy ruled out that the twins were stillborn.

