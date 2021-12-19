3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pollensa / Pollenca - € 320,000

Apartment Pollensa / Pollença, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 320,000

This chic flat is located in an excellent location in Puerto Pollensa, in the north of the island of Mallorca. It has a total of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen with adjoining utility room. From the living area you have access to a French balcony from which you have a view of the neighbourhood. The flat is equipped with air conditioning h/c and is in a well-maintained condition. Thanks to the central location you can reach shopping facilities, a selection of restaurants and cafes as well as the beach within a few minutes walk. Do not hesitate and contact our FIRST… See full property details