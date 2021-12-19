IF you are buying a Christmas wreath to hang on your door this festive season be careful it doesn’t turn into your funeral wreath.

The Valencian Association of Consumers and Users has carried out its annual study on the decorative items and says not one of the 10 it examined passed its tests.

It bought them at random from the internet and in local shops and subjected them to a battery of tests to ‘determine potential safety risks’.

Grape Garlands from Amazon

Several failed a heat test, while others had wiring problems or could be choking hazards for children.

The worst was the ‘grape garland’ type of wreath that has been on an ‘a risk alert list’ since 2017.

