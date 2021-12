A DRIVER has died after a horror car accident in Ronda.

It happened around 4.45pm on Sunday on the A-374 road at kilometer 22.

Police say the man, who was from the Cadiz town of Algodonales lost control of his car on a curve, spun around and crashed into the guardrail.

He died at the scene. Officials have not released his name.

