A PAIR of leading television channels have chosen Andalucia to broadcast their New Year’s Eve chimes.

Canal Sur has chosen Ronda to pay tribute to those affected by the Sierra Bermeja fire, which affected nearly 10,000 hectares. The blaze, which authorities believe was started deliberately by arsonists, injured hundreds of animals, caused the death of a firefighter and saw more than 3,000 people evacuated from their homes.

The chimes, that will bring 2021 to an end, will be presented by Modesto Barragan of Canal Sur’s Andalucia Directo programme.

Modesto Barragan

Last year Barragan travelled to Huelva’s Almonaster la Real for a similar reason as it suffered a fire that burned more than 12,000 hectares.

The Mediaset group has also chosen Andalucia and will broadcast from Vejer de la Frontera.

Comedian Paz Padilla and actor Carlos Sobera will present the show that will be broadcast on all Mediaset channels including Telecinco and Cuatro.

The New Year’s Eve shows are extremely popular in Spain, with the sounding of 12 chimes to bring up midnight a central part of the festivities.

Traditionally people have to eat one grape as each bell is struck to ensure good luck in the New Year.

READ MORE: