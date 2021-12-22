THE first stages of regeneration at Malaga Airport are underway as work begins on the site’s oldest runway.

The airport kick-started its €7.8million transformation on Wednesday, beginning with improvements to the 3/31 runway.

The airport, which is Spain’s fourth busiest, is set to be expanded to improve access for planes.

As well as changing the infrastructure, the development will upgrade passenger facilities and the exterior of the airport.

On Wednesday, contractors began a ten-month project to extend the 3,200 metre long runaway to allow for better aircraft access and exit taxiways.

Aena, the Spanish airport operator, has also approved the modification of markings and general improvement of the runway surface as part of the regeneration plans.

The current modifications will take place over the festive period when fewer customers are flying to and from the airport.

