MASKS will have to be worn outdoors at all times in Spain as COVID-19 infections rise to new record levels.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, told the country’s 17 regional presidents in a Wednesday afternoon video conference that the measure would be implemented via a decree to be passed at a specially-convened cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Sanchez backed the mask demands from several regional presidents including those from Andalucia and the Valencian Community.

The rule will apply regardless of whether a 1.5 metre safety distance can be kept and exemptions will apply to areas like sport. sport.

Sanchez ruled out other restrictions being passed by decree like hospitality hours and capacity as well as reintroducing curfews via a new State of Alarm.

Ya está desarrollándose la Conferencia de Presidentes, de manera telemática,en el @Senadoesp.



?El encuentro, presidido por el jefe del Ejecutivo, @sanchezcastejon, y en el que participan los líderes autonómicos, se abordará la situación de la pandemia en España. pic.twitter.com/A27SwPbXRt — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) December 22, 2021

Wednesday’s conference call discussed measures to curb rising coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant notched up a new daily record of 48,823 cases on Tuesday.

Sanchez reiterated that vaccination was the best way of getting out of the current problem and promised to ramp up booster vaccination teams, as well as virus tracking from Armed Forces members.

Some 80% of the population aged between 60 and 69 years old will have to be vaccinated with a booster dose before the end of the year in a new target set by the Prime Minister.

And 80% of those between 50 and 59 year will have got the booster by January 24, 2022.

