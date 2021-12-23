COVID-19 figures from Spain’s health ministry show unvaccinated patients are up 24 times more likely to enter intensive care wards (UCI), according to data from this autumn.

Data published on December 16 showed infection rates among unvaccinated people were also twice as high as the double or triple-jabbed in Spain.

Government statistics analysing 99.8% of all reported COVID-19 cases between October 11 and December 5 showed an accumulated incidence (AI) of 310 cases per 100,000 among the unvaccinated – compared to an AI of 148 among the fully vaccinated.

Infection rates were most pronounced among 60 to 79-year-olds, with the IA shooting up to 866 cases per 100,000 among unvaccinated populations compared to an AI of 136 cases among the vaccinated.

COVID-19 infection rates among unvaccinated (darker blue) and fully vaccinated (lighter blue) patients per 100,000 population, according to age brackets. Source: Maldita.es

Similar patterns were seen among hospitalisation rates, patients in intensive care and mortality rates.

Official data showed 20,41 deaths per 100,000 population among unvaccinated over-80s and 2,04 deaths per 100,000 among fully vaccinated over-80s.

These are death rates 10 times lower.

Death rates drop to 4,71 per 100,000 among unvaccinated 60 to 79-year-olds and to 0,29 per 100,000 among the double or triple jabbed.

Death rates from COVID-19 among unvaccinated (darker blue) and fully vaccinated (lighter blue) patients per 100,000 population. Source: Maldita.es

There were 13,86 patients per 100,000 unvaccinated population in intensive care (UCI) among 60 to 79-year-olds, compared to just 0,58 patients per 100,000 vaccinated population.

That meant intensive care rates 24 times lower among vaccinated people over the eight-week period from October to December 2021.

Hospitalisation rates among vaccinated 60 to 79-year-olds were 14 times lower among vaccinated compared to unvaccinated, and seven times lower among the over-80s.

Hospitalisation rates were also seven times lower among vaccinated 30 to 59-year-olds in Spain.

Rates of COVID-19 patients in intensive care (UCI) among unvaccinated (darker blue) and fully vaccinated (lighter blue) patients per 100,000 population. Source: Maldita.es

Hospitalisation rates due to COVID-19 among unvaccinated (darker blue) and fully vaccinated (lighter blue) patients per 100,000 population. Source: Maldita.es

According to Spanish fact-checking site Maldita.es the risk of COVID-19 transmission is ‘substantially’ lower among vaccinated people, and the Pfizer jab reduces 80-90% of infections among care homes, hospital staff and care workers.

Spanish research data quoted by Maldita.es also stated that vaccinated people are less contagious even if infected with COVID-19 than non-vaccinated people in Spain.

READ MORE: