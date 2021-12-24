AN estimated 4.1 million journeys by people embarking on overnight stays or day trips to visit friends and family will take place on Andalucian roads in the following days.

Coronavirus restrictions meant many people missed out on such visits 12 months ago and this year, the director general of the DGT (Spanish Traffic Authority) predicts high demand for travel in the region with last-minute travelers hitting the road ahead of Christmas.

To oversee the estimated 4.1 million road trips that will take place across southern Spain in the next few days, the DGT has launched a special Christmas operation, starting today, Christmas Eve at 3 pm and will end on Sunday, January 9 at midnight.



The operation will be carried out in three phases, coinciding with the main festivities, with the first phase running from Christmas Eve to Boxing day; the second from New Year’s Eve to Sunday, January 2; and the third from January 5-9 for Epiphany.

During this period, Guardia Civil traffic officers will carry out multiple breathalysers and speed checks as well as help to keep staycation traffic moving.

The Andalucian roads estimated to see the highest volume of road trips during the festive period are the following: A-357, A-4, A-44, A-45, A-49, A-66, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-4, AP-7, MA-20, N-4 and the secondary network for access to tourist rest areas and second homes.



