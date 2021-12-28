2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares - € 60,000

Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 60,000

Cute two bed apartment in Los Narejos area of Los Alcazares at only 800m away from the beach on the Mar Menor.At only 800m away from the beach and located in Los Alcazares, this property would be ideal for those looking for a holiday home with excellent rental potential. Located within a gated community and at walking distance from all the amenities in the area and very well connected with the nearby towns of the Mar Menor Ribera.This property is flooded with natural light. Located on the ground floor, this property offers two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a fully fitted kitchen and a lovely… See full property details