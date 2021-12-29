POLICE in Madrid have arrested two men in connection with the mysterious death of an American businessman at one of the capital’s most exclusive hotels.

When his lifeless body was first discovered in a suite at the Westin Palace Hotel in downtown Madrid in October, police believed Jose Rosado, 43, had died of natural causes.

The Puerto Rican American had checked in only the night before while on a trip to Spain’s capital from New York and early reports suggested there was no sign of violence.

At the time a police source quoted in Spanish media reported that “there were no visible injuries, signs of bruising or suffocation” and that all indications suggested death from natural causes.

However, on closer inspection it was discovered that personal items, including credit cards, were missing from the room.

Toxicology results and a post-mortem revealed a cocktail of drugs and alcohol in his system.

Security footage revealed Rosado appeared to return to his room willingly, accompanied by two men.

Now police believe that Rosado was targeted by the two men who poisoned him with a fatal dose of liquid ecstasy and lured him back to his room with the promise of a threesome.

This week police arrested two men who they suspect of being involved in the death of Rosado, who last year stepped down as CEO of Spain’s biggest private shipbuilding and yacht-making company, Hijos de J. Barreras.

Police confirmed they had arrested a Romanian man aged 39, with nine previous arrests and a 29-year-old Moroccan man who had a record of 17 prior arrests for similar crimes.

The Palace Hotel is located in the centre of Madrid just steps away from the Paseo del Prado and Spain’s parliament building is one of the best hotels in the capital.

In its century long history it has played host to some of the world’s most famous people including Ernest Hemingway, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones.

