THE Omicron variant’s continued spread around Spain has marked this year’s Christmas holidays, with Andalucia facing New Year’s Eve at a very high risk level as the incidence rate continues to soar.

However, despite an incidence rate of 11.016,7 per 100000 inhabitants, the Junta has not not announced tougher restrictions to be put in place before the ‘campanas’, although it has called for the territorial committees and the Committee of Experts to meet next week, on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 January respectively, to ‘make some decisions’ in view of the increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

According to Junta chief, “restrictions such as those in Catalunya are not on the table, nor are curfews or measures as harsh as in other autonomous communities.”

So, with a New Year’s Eve without specific restrictions on capacity, curfew or movement, the Junta has called for common sense to be applied, highlighting the following recommendations:

Indoors, there is a recommendation of no more than 10 people per table, and that no more than two bubble groups take part in social meetings.

Outdoor celebrations to see in the New Year should take place in wide open streets.

Kings’ Day processions are not recommended, but if they do go ahead they should also take place on wide streets.

The use of masks outdoors is generalised for the entire population from the age of 6 years. It is also maintained for all indoor spaces, including public transport and private cars (if the occupants do not live together in the same household).

Until January 15, the so-called ‘Covid passport’ or proof of a negative coronavirus test, will be obligatory for entry to hospitality and nightlife venues, as well as access to hospitals and care homes.

Finally, several Andalucian municipalities have cancelled their New Year’s Eve celebrations due to COVID-19 concerns including the Costa del Sol towns of: Benalmadena, Coin, Estepona, Fuengirola and Torremolinos.

