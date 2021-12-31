MALAGA has broken its all-time record for high temperatures in the month of December since official records began in 1942.

The gauge, located at the weather station at the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, reached 24.8ºC degrees on Wednesday, December 29, the highest-ever December temperature recorded in the city, surpassing the previous figure of 24.6ºC set on December 12, 1998.

Temperatures were actually even higher in other parts of Malaga province with 25.9ºC recorded in Coin.

In other parts of Andalucia the temperatures were also significantly elevated for the month of December, with the town of Abla in Almeria seeing highs of almost 28ºC.

The average temperature in Malaga for December is around 17ºC.

According to Jose Damian Ruiz Sinoga, professor of physical geography at the University of Malaga, and head researcher of the Physical Geography and Landscape research group, the cause of this ‘thermal anomaly’ is due to “an African subtropical anticyclone, a very exceptional circumstance in time, given that it can occur every few decades”.



For today, December 31, the weather forecast in the province of Malaga remains exceptionally warm, with partly cloudy or clear skies and mist on the coast, although fog banks are not ruled out. Winds will be light and temperatures could reach a maximum of 24ºC in Antequera and 23ºC in Ronda. In Malaga city highs of 21ºC are expected.

READ MORE: