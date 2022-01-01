Penthouse

Santa Ponsa, Majorca

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 328,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Ponsa with pool - € 328,000

This great apartment has been recently renovated and has a large living area which is divided into a light-filled living / dining area, an American fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, another bedroom and guest bathroom. The living room and also the master bedroom each have access to the terrace and thus also a beautiful view of the pool area and Santa Ponsa. Features include double glazed windows, central air conditioning w/c and a parking space including storage in the underground garage. The building has a large communal salt pool and various sun terraces. Also the main… See full property details

