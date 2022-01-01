WE know that skiing is a thing in sunny Spain – anyone who’s flown over to Alicante, Valencia or Barcelona airports will have crossed the white peaks of the Spanish Pyrenees.

You’ll be surprised to know that Spain’s no. 1 ski resort of Baqueira-Beret gets the best snow cover among European ski destinations.

You’ll be surprised there are natural lakes that freeze hard enough to ice skate on in the Pyrenees, like at Puigcerda.

Surprising, but believable – it’s the Pyrenees, right? So what?

What will really baffle you is that the Pyrenees is not the coldest part of Spain.

Fotos de Teruel que me encantan. De Francisco López Segura. Me las cedió el Inst. Estudios Turolenses para el libro "El Triángulo de Hielo". pic.twitter.com/cGegyJ4IAj — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) November 30, 2016

The infamous ‘ice triangle’ – the region with coldest temperatures ever recorded in Spain – actually lies just an hour inland from the sun-soaked cities of Valencia and Castellon on the Costa del Azahar.

And it’s really, really cold. The ice triangle is only about 800m above sea level but in the 21st century alone has already registered ‘hundreds’ of temperatures below -20C.

“The ice triangle is the coldest point in all Spain,” writes Spanish climate researcher Vicente Aupi, author of the groundbreaking book El Triangulo de Hielo.

After digging through records from Spain’s met office AEMET Aupi discovered the strange low temperatures of the ice triangle.

Aupi puts one corner of the triangle at the Aragonese city of Teruel, another at the town of Calamocha in the province of Teruel, and the final point over the border at Molina de Aragon in Castilla-La Mancha.

Este #jueves vuelve a empezar con frío y #heladas, pero ni mucho menos tan intensas como ayer en Castilla y León.

Las temperaturas más bajas se dan en el 'triángulo de hielo' (Teruel-Calamocha-Molina de Aragón) e interior de Cataluña. pic.twitter.com/TOz5yOcvPA — Andrés Gómez (@agomezmeteo_tve) December 7, 2017

La cencellada que hay ahora mismo en Torremocha (Teruel), valle del Jiloca, tras registrar mínimas de -14 a -15 °C pic.twitter.com/4pvLRCUzoi — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) January 11, 2021

Paisaje de cencellada alumbrado por el Sol en el valle del Jiloca, en este preciso instante desde Torremocha (Teruel), tras una mínima hoy de -21 °C. pic.twitter.com/EqqYNuP3Z5 — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) January 13, 2021

The ice triangle has a size around 2000km2, it lies between 800m and 1000m above sea level and is characterised by a semi-arid or steppe climate it shares with Ulaanbaatar, the world’s coldest world capital in Mongolia.

It has poor soil and can only grow staples like potatoes, beetroot and grains, receiving less than 400mm of rain throughout the whole year – that’s 100mm less than in the scorching southern city of Cordoba.

The town of Calamocha in particular is famous throughout Spain for holding the national record for the coldest-ever recorded temperature in a populated area – a freezing -30 C on December 17 in 1963.

So why is it so cold?

Panorámica del valle del Jiloca y Sierra Palomera desde Torremocha (Teruel) esta mañana. Tercer día con cencellada durante el episodio. Temperatura mínima de -21 °C. Actual a las 19,15: -14,6 °C. pic.twitter.com/PJj4sni7eA — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) January 14, 2021

Treinta y cinco años de observaciones meteorológicas en Torremocha del Jiloca (Teruel) en cuatro escenas: cencellada en noviembre de 1985, tormenta de junio de 2016, inundación de la estación en abril de 2019 y nieves de la borrasca Filomena (enero 2021) #DiaMeteorologicoMundial pic.twitter.com/d7fo3aKOfR — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) March 23, 2021

Valle del Jiloca (Teruel), 1985. Yashica FX-3+Vivitar Zoom 75-250+Kodachrome 25 (5034).

cc: @Kodakforever pic.twitter.com/wtAMD7H12H — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) April 3, 2021

According to Aupi, a series of climactic factors have a ‘freezer effect’ on the region that keeps temperatures low even throughout sunny winter days.

“Many valleys are protected from the north, but the ice triangle isn’t, so the air just stagnates. If it’s a cloudless day often there’s no wind at all, so during the coldest and darkest weeks of winter we have really low temperatures,” writes Aupi.

“The thermometre sometimes doesn’t get above 0C in the ice triangle because the snowfall means the blanket of cold air gets really dense, really heavy, and makes a sort of swamp of cold air that sits above the area and until there’s a big atmospheric change it’s like a fridge-freezer.”

Aupi admits there are many other areas in Spain that register low temperatures below zero, even south of the Pyrenees in places like Castilla y Leon and Aragon.

The Aragonese city of Palencia for example has a medium daily temperature of 6 C in winter, while temperatures in Teruel regularly fall below zero.

But he writes that it’s far more common for cold weather to hit the ice triangle due to the stagnation of cold air in the region.

He says the same climactic effect is present in the coldest point of Switzerland, which has a record temperature of -41 C.

Aquí tienes, de izquierda a derecha, y retrocediendo en el tiempo, las nevadas en Torremocha del Jiloca de enero de 2021, enero de 2010 y diciembre de 2009. El Cedrus deodara de la primera y tercera foto es el mismo con diez años y un mes de diferencia?. Está claro, ¿no? pic.twitter.com/ZpqhltlCP8 — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) January 10, 2021

Torremocha del Jiloca (Teruel) también tiene su gran montaña: Palomera (1533 m.). Foto de Arturo Polo durante la ola de frío de enero de 2021.



#DíaInternacionaldelasMontañas pic.twitter.com/U5QQXlLUkM — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) December 11, 2021

Pese a que en 1956 no se bajó de -18 ºC en la provincia de Teruel, el azul intenso del mapa sugiere más frío que en 2001 y refleja la advección, pero no el desplome térmico por radiación sobre suelo nevado de 1945, 1963 y 2021. Aquí, el valle del Jiloca helado en enero de 2021. pic.twitter.com/svnDh8A0fj — Vicente Aupí (@VicenteAupi) December 23, 2021

