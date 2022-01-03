POLICE broke up a New Year’s Eve sex party that involved around 70 guests, most of them from the USA, in a town outside Barcelona

The orgy, which broke social distancing rules as well as curfew in Catalunya to curb a spike in COVID infections, was discovered after two guests knocked on the wrong door while looking for the party venue.

Neighbours called the police after the two guests turned up at their door and tried to enter in the mistaken belief it was where the orgy was taking place.

In fact, they were looking for a nearby private villa in the town of Llicia d’Amunt that had been hired for the party organised by a group of Americans.

When the pair were questioned by local police officers they explained that they were invited guests at the special kind of party.

Police accompanied them to the venue and then discovered around 70 people at the sex party, including prostitutes hired for the event, which was clearly in breach of regional regulations.

Restrictions put in place over the New Year in Catalunya limited social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and imposed a night-time curfew lasting from 1am to 6am.

All those identified at the scene were from the USA according to local media reports and no arrests were made although the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force, said they were looking into whether fines will be issued to those involved.

READ MORE: