A YELLOW weather warning has been issued in parts of Andalucia due to intense storms, with sea swells up to three metres forecast and damaging winds in some locations.

According to Spanish weather agency AEMET, the alert for strong blustery wind and 3-metre high waves will be in place tomorrow, Tuesday January 4, from 3pm until midnight in the provinces of Granada and Almeria.

Force 7 winds along the coast of Granada, as well as in the western area and Almeria capital, with prevailing winds from the west will be the cause of the atmospheric instability expected across much of southern Spain tomorrow.

03/01 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA costeros en Andalucía. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/z4jMsJVgiW https://t.co/AJ0IP7zJbB — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) January 2, 2022

Conditions in Almeria and Granada are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming.

As of tomorrow, cloudy skies are expected, with light rainfall forecast for inland areas and on the Atlantic coast, more likely in the Betic mountain ranges.

AEMET has also forecast that an Atlantic front may cross the Peninsula from west to east, leaving intervals of strong winds in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and parts of the Mediterranean area, as well as very strong gusts in mountainous areas in the north and east of the peninsula.

02/01 23:31 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por costeros para pasado mañana en Cataluña . Imagen en vigor a las 23:31 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/5rmYvUEEpW https://t.co/k6TzEmP8RA — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 2, 2022



In the northern third of the peninsula cloudy or overcast skies and rainfall are expected, more abundant in the area of Galicia, where they could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

In the rest of the Peninsula there will be cloudy intervals, with a predominance of cloudy or overcast skies as the front passes through.

A significant drop in temperatures is forecast in the west of the Meseta with snowfall expected in the western Cantabrian mountains and Pyrenees.

READ MORE:

Spain’s Malaga breaks all-time record for high temperatures in December

A million hectares of countryside makes Spain the world’s number one country for vineyards