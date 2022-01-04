A SPANIARD who murdered his mother and her pet cats has been sentenced.

The 41-year-old from Fuengirola was found guilty of stabbing his mother to death with a kitchen knife and sentenced to 22 years and six months in a psychiatric centre.

He was also found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to a further two years for killing his mother’s two cats.

When he was arrested in 2018 at his family home in Fuengirola police said they found the killer covered in blood.

At the time of her death, his mother had been planning to move the family to a new house in Coin and her partner had taken a van to the new home, leaving the son and mother alone to pack up their belongings.

The son suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and at the time of the murder was not adhering to treatment, lunged at his mother with a knife while the pair were organising boxes.

During the trial, the defendant admitted he called the emergency services shortly after killing her on May 6, 2018.

The defendant said he had no recollection of the crime but denied he had killed the pets who were found in a bathtub at the family home that he shared with his mother and her partner.

He was sentenced at the provincial Court in Malaga on Tuesday, January 3.

