COLD weather hit the Spanish mainland over the Three Kings’ festive period as we entered the coldest two months of the year – but it’s not here to stay for everyone.

Orange weather alerts are still in place through the weekend (January 8-9) as bitter Atlantic fronts batter the northern coastlines in Galicia, Cantabria, Asturias and the Basque Country.

The Pyrenees in Aragon and Catalunya are expecting snow throughout the weekend while the eastern coastline near Tarragona and the Balearic Islands are expecting strong winds on Saturday and Sunday.

The regions of Guadix and Baza in southern Andalucia are predicted to see biting temperatures of –4 ° C while the regions around Madrid are also expected to fall below 0 °C at night.

The mountainous regions of the east, centre and south of the Spanish peninsula will also see some freezing.

The coldest night this weekend will be on Saturday, where much of central Spain, especially in the mountains and in eastern Andalucia, will see temperatures below freezing. Source: AEMET.

But the lucky among us will get some respite with temperatures up to 21°C predicted for parts of eastern and southern Spain, partly caused by an anticyclone bringing dry and stable weather across the Spanish mainland.

Residents on the coast of Murcia and Castellon in the Valencian Community will enjoy highs of 21°C while Torrevieja, Alicante, Denia and Valencia are all predicted 20°C on Sunday.

Almeria, Malaga and Marbella on the southern Andalucia coast can expect 19°C while Motril will see 20°C.

Madrid and Barcelona will see colder temperatures with highs of 14°C and 16°C respectively.

Sunday will be the warmest day this weekend, with parts of Murcia, Andalucia and the Valencian Community enjoying temperatures around 20 °C during the day. Source: AEMET.

READ MORE: