COLD weather hit the Spanish mainland over the Three Kings’ festive period as we entered the coldest two months of the year – but it’s not here to stay for everyone.
Orange weather alerts are still in place through the weekend (January 8-9) as bitter Atlantic fronts batter the northern coastlines in Galicia, Cantabria, Asturias and the Basque Country.
The Pyrenees in Aragon and Catalunya are expecting snow throughout the weekend while the eastern coastline near Tarragona and the Balearic Islands are expecting strong winds on Saturday and Sunday.
The regions of Guadix and Baza in southern Andalucia are predicted to see biting temperatures of –4°C while the regions around Madrid are also expected to fall below 0°C at night.
The mountainous regions of the east, centre and south of the Spanish peninsula will also see some freezing.
But the lucky among us will get some respite with temperatures up to 21°C predicted for parts of eastern and southern Spain, partly caused by an anticyclone bringing dry and stable weather across the Spanish mainland.
Residents on the coast of Murcia and Castellon in the Valencian Community will enjoy highs of21°C while Torrevieja, Alicante, Denia and Valencia are all predicted20°C on Sunday.
Almeria, Malaga and Marbella on the southern Andalucia coast can expect 19°C while Motril will see20°C.
Madrid and Barcelona will see colder temperatures with highs of 14°C and 16°C respectively.
READ MORE:
- PICTURED: Spain’s incredible ‘ice triangle’ where temperatures drop below -20ºC
- Happy ending after woman falls into cold sea at popular Torrevieja promenade on Spain’s Costa Blanca
- RANKED: Top five ski resorts in Spain