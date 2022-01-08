SPAIN’S Prime Minister released a photograph showing him receiving a booster dose of the vaccine which everyone over 40 years old is now eligible for.
Pedro Sanchez, who turns 50 in February, was jabbed at Madrid’s Puerta de Hierro hospital, the same place where he received the first two doses of the vaccine last summer.
“This afternoon I received the third dose of #VacunaCOVID19 at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital. My thanks to all the health personnel who continue to take care of us and who make Spain a world example in vaccination,” he wrote in a tweet.
“Vaccines and prudence are the best way to fight the virus,” he said encouraging everyone in Spain who is eligible for a booster to make an appointment.
Spain’s vaccination drive has seen more than 90% of the population over the age of 12 fully vaccinated. In terms of the booster, some 88% of those over 70 have received it, along with 79% of those over 60 and 39% of those over 50.
Spain has seen infections sky rocket over the festive season with the latest data published on Friday showing that the 14-day COVID-19 infection rate rose by 148 points to 2,722 cases per 100,000 people. This was a huge rise from the 2,574 on Wednesday when the last figures were released before a public holiday on Thursday.
READ ALSO:
- READER’S QUESTION: When can I get a booster in Spain if I recently recovered from COVID?
- Spain extends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people in their 40s and 50s
- COVID passports in Spain and rest of EU to expire after 9 months if there is no booster shot