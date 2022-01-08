2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Cala d'Or - € 239,000

Penthouse Cala d'Or, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 239,000

This beautiful, large penthouse apartment is on the 2nd floor and is located in a community complex very close to the port of Cala Dor. The apartment offers you over 77 square meters of living space, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, a beautiful large living-dining area, a utility room and a separate fitted kitchen. There is an open kitchen with a bar on the roof terrace. The community allows vacation rentals. However, the license still has to be applied for. The complex itself offers 7 beautiful pools and a beautiful garden area as well as your own parking space. From here you can walk to… See full property details