JANUARY and July are the two most exciting times of the year for clothes shoppers in Spain.
As soon as the Three Kings festivities are done with, January 7 is usually the date when regions across Spain announce the start of the winter sale period.
Spain’s major retailer outlets – including big names like Zara, Oysho and others in the Inditex fashion family – also announce two months of sales sometimes up to 70% off selected items.
Online retailers will also offer special discounts on winter ranges typically until the end of March.
Below you can find official dates for the winter sale period by region, as well as from Spain’s major fashion retailers and outlets.
When do January sales begin in Spain?
Andalucia
From January 7 until March 7.
Aragon
From January 6 until March.
Asturias
From January 7 until March 6-
Balearic Islands
From January 7 until March 7.
Canary Islands
From January 7 until March 6.
Cantabria
From January 7 until April 6.
Castilla-La Mancha
From January 7 until March 31.
Castilla y Leon
From January 7 until March 6.
Catalunya
From January 7 until March 6.
Ceuta
From January 7 until February 28.
Comunidad Valenciana (Valencian Community)
From January 7 until March 12.
Extremadura
From January 7 until March 6.
Galicia
From January 7 until April 7.
La Rioja
From January 7 until March 6.
Madrid
From January 1 until March 31.
Melilla
From January 7 until March 7.
Murcia
From January 7 until March 7.
Navarra
From January 7 until March 6.
País Vasco
From January 7 until March 31.
When do Spain’s biggest retailers begin their January sales?
Zara
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Zara’s online winter sales here.
Oysho
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Oysho’s online winter sales here.
Stradivarius
January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores, look out for the Special Prices section. View Stradivarius’ online winter sales here.
Bershka
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores, look out for the Special Prices section. View Bershka’s online winter sales here.
Uterqüe
January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores. View Uterqüe’s online winter sales here.
Lefties
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Leftie’s online winter sales here.
Pull & Bear
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. Pull & Bear’s online winter sales have been active online since mid-December – view here.
Massimo Dutti
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Massimo Dutti’s online winter sales here.
Zara Home
January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Zara Home’s online winter sales here.
Springfield
January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores. View Springfield’s online winter sales here.
Cortefiel
January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores. Cortefiel’s online winter sales have been active since January 1 – view here.
El Corte Ingles
January sales begin January 7 and continue until February 28. View El Corte Ingles’ online winter sales here.
H&M
January sales began January 3 and continue until March 31 in stores. H&M’s online winter sales have been active since January 1 – view here.
Mango
January sales began January 3 and continue until March 31. View Mango’s online winter sales here.
