JANUARY and July are the two most exciting times of the year for clothes shoppers in Spain.

As soon as the Three Kings festivities are done with, January 7 is usually the date when regions across Spain announce the start of the winter sale period.

Spain’s major retailer outlets – including big names like Zara, Oysho and others in the Inditex fashion family – also announce two months of sales sometimes up to 70% off selected items.

Online retailers will also offer special discounts on winter ranges typically until the end of March.

Below you can find official dates for the winter sale period by region, as well as from Spain’s major fashion retailers and outlets.

When do January sales begin in Spain?

Andalucia

From January 7 until March 7.

Aragon

From January 6 until March.

Asturias

From January 7 until March 6-

Balearic Islands

From January 7 until March 7.

Canary Islands

From January 7 until March 6.

Cantabria

From January 7 until April 6.

Castilla-La Mancha

From January 7 until March 31.

Castilla y Leon

From January 7 until March 6.

Catalunya

From January 7 until March 6.

Ceuta

From January 7 until February 28.

Comunidad Valenciana (Valencian Community)

From January 7 until March 12.

Extremadura

From January 7 until March 6.

Galicia

From January 7 until April 7.

La Rioja

From January 7 until March 6.

Madrid

From January 1 until March 31.

Melilla

From January 7 until March 7.

Murcia

From January 7 until March 7.

Navarra

From January 7 until March 6.

País Vasco

From January 7 until March 31.

When do Spain’s biggest retailers begin their January sales?

Zara

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Zara’s online winter sales here.

Oysho

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Oysho’s online winter sales here.

Stradivarius

January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores, look out for the Special Prices section. View Stradivarius’ online winter sales here.

Bershka

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores, look out for the Special Prices section. View Bershka’s online winter sales here.

Uterqüe

January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores. View Uterqüe’s online winter sales here.

Lefties

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Leftie’s online winter sales here.

Pull & Bear

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. Pull & Bear’s online winter sales have been active online since mid-December – view here.

Massimo Dutti

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Massimo Dutti’s online winter sales here.

Zara Home

January sales begin January 7 and continue until the end of March in stores. View Zara Home’s online winter sales here.

Springfield

January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores. View Springfield’s online winter sales here.

Cortefiel

January sales begin January 7 and continue until March 7 in stores. Cortefiel’s online winter sales have been active since January 1 – view here.

El Corte Ingles

January sales begin January 7 and continue until February 28. View El Corte Ingles’ online winter sales here.

H&M

January sales began January 3 and continue until March 31 in stores. H&M’s online winter sales have been active since January 1 – view here.

Mango

January sales began January 3 and continue until March 31. View Mango’s online winter sales here.

