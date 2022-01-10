A CATALAN ski resort in the Spanish Pyrenees has been named among the eight most affordable ski resorts in Europe by Lonely Planet.

While the travellers’ bible chose Borovets in Bulgaria as the resort with the best party crowd and Vogel in Slovenia as the top choice for beautiful views, Spain’s Boi–Taüll was named the best for après-ski culture for those on a tight budget.

The resort in the northeastern region of Catalunya was praised as ‘crowd-free, family-friendly and north-facing – crucial for long-lasting snow’.

It was also considered among the best value for money of all the resorts in Spain with a six-day lift pass in high season costing just €175.

Boi–Taüll offers 45km of ski pistes mostly classified as red and black making it ideal for experienced skiers.

Accommodation can be sourced for less than €450 a week and the local cuisine was also praised.

“Off the slopes, Catalan warmers like spiced snails and trinxat (potato-cabbage hash) fend off the cold, while a chocolate-oozing crepe from Ca la Pepa makes for a delectable low-cost dessert,” said Lonely Planet.

READ ALSO: