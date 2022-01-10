MALAGA airport is seeing a gradual growth in passenger numbers in line with the recovery in air travel demand.

In fact, it’s estimated that Malaga Airport-Costa de Sol, the main airport in Southern Spain and gateway to many tourist destinations in Andalucia, will receive a total of 7,854 flights between January and February 2022, an increase of 91% in relation to the same period in 2021.

With Andalucia airports in general seeing a 79.2% increase in passenger traffic compared to January and February of last year.

The increase in reservations for air space made by airlines to Andalucian airports, for the first two months of the year, is in line with the recovery in air travel demand and it is hoped that air traffic will continue on its way towards pre-covid levels after the significant negative impact the pandemic has had on aviation.

The predictions made by Spanish airport operator Aena are based on reservations for flying space made by airline companies and predict that Andalucian airports will receive 6,459 flights in January and 6,182 in February.

This means that there will be a total of 12,641 arrivals in Andalucia, an interannual increase of 79.2%, with more arrivals from international airports (+137%) than Spanish (31.3%).

Although there is still a long way to go before pre-pandemic levels of air traffic are obtained, the data looks promising.

