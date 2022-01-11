TWO Policia Nacional officers saved the life of a woman who threatened to jump to her death off a fifth floor balcony.

Several passers-by hailed down a police patrol car in Manises on Monday afternoon after spotting the resident on the outside of her balcony railing.

They shouted at her not to jump as officers broke down her locked front door.

On entering the balcony area they saw the resident was blindfolded and was grasping a railing with her hand.

Because she could not see, the officers pounced on her and gripped her tightly by her arms and waist to get her onto the safe side of the balcony area.

A health team arrived at her home and took her to hospital to be assessed.

