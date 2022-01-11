SCHOOL pupils in Malaga are being advised to take a free antigen test at school to limit the spread of omicron.

Students at Enrique Gines school in Frigiliana are being offered a test free of charge.

The tests, which will be carried out by a healthcare team led by a doctor, will be available at the school on Wednesday (January 12).

Drop-in COVID-19 tests will be available for first and second year pupils between 4-5pm. Third and fourth year students are asked to drop in between 5-6pm while firth and sixth years will be invited for tests after 7pm.

The council has organised the free testing in a bid to keep schools open amid soaring coronavirus cases.

Pupils across the country have been urged to test at home for the virus before heading back to classes.

With schools across Spain returning this week, health officials are encouraging secondary school students to take a lateral flow test either the night before lessons start back or on the morning of their return.

Youngsters over the age of five are now eligible for their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and pupils in this age group and above are being encouraged to come forward for their jags.

Frigiliana, which is in the Axarquaa health district, reported on Monday that the incidence rate accumulated over the last 14 days was 914.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

With a population of 3,062 people, in the last two weeks the area has reported 28 positive cases.

