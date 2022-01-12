THE TRADITIONAL Kings Race returned to the streets of San Fulgencio this weekend, after an enforced absence because of the Covod-19 pandemic.

Some 450 local people joined in for the VI edition on Sunday 9, running five kilometres around the municipality.

Councillor for Sports, Ana Mª Villena, beamed: “We are so glad we could resume this activity that is so characteristic of our municipality.”

Organised by local and provincial councils and Ginssa, the race consisted of two laps of the town, starting and finishing in the Plaza de la Constitución.

Participants were categorised into men and woman, and then separated into three further groups (promising, senior, and veterans).

Villena ensured that, “health security measures as stipulated by the Ministry of Health were always followed.”

Runner Eetu Savolainen won the main and the men’s race, completing the circuit in 14m 14s.

Juho Ylinen and Jorge Mateu Fernández were second and third, close behind with times of 14:24 and 14:48, respectively.

Cristina Cartagena Miralles was the fastest of the women, completing her run in 19m 20s.

Cecilia Abellán Soler was second with 19m 29s and Sara Moya Pulido took third with a time of 19m 33s.

Trophies were also given to runners with the most original and fun costumes.

Councillor Villena also highlighted the participation of local boys and girls, claiming: “It is good news that both young and old have been encouraged to participate, we want to promote healthy life and sport for all ages.”

READ MORE: Scotch eggs, paella and a dubious looking ‘sea of vegetables’: Tapas Trail is back on Spain’s Costa Blanca