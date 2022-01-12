THE sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain continues at an accelerated pace with only three municipalities in Malaga free of COVID-19.

According to the latest data by the Junta, the towns of Alpandeire, Farajan and Pujerra, which are located in the Genal Valley, in the Serrania de Ronda, and have barely more than 300 inhabitants, have not detected any cases of coronavirus for almost a month.



A week ago there were six municipalities with zero cases and included the towns of: Cartajima, Montecorto and Parauta. This trio are now, however, at high risk, with incidence rates of 413.2, 341.3 and 418.4 respectively.

In fact, of the 103 towns in the province, 91 are at very high risk for exceeding 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

At the top of the list in terms of number of cases is Arenas, which, with 1,177 inhabitants, has a rate of 4,248.1 cases recorded yesterday, Tuesday January 11, followed by Alfarnatejo, with 3,296.7, Algarrobo, with 3,111.7, and Cutar, with 3,084.4.

The Malaga towns which exceed an incidence rate of 2000 are: Algatocin, Benamargosa, El Borge, Iznate, Periana, Riogordo, Velez-Malaga, Istan, Almargen, Villanueva del Rosario, Benalauria, Benarraba and Cortes de la Frontera— most of which are in the Axarquia health district.

In the Malaga district, the capital has the highest incidence with 1,713, 3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. There are also five municipalities at very high risk: Almogia (659.3), Moclinejo (1,199), Rincon de la Victoria (1,248.8) and Totalan (1,221.2).

Those towns which exceed the thousand mark incidence rate in the Costa del Sol health district include: Istan with a rate of 2,208.8; Benalmadena (1,222.1), Casares (1,046.1), Marbella (1,215.2) and Ojén (1,493.7). The towns of Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Mijas and Torremolinos are close with rates above 900.

READ MORE: