2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pulpi with pool - € 132,000

Apartment Pulpí, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 132,000

BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY TOP FLOOR APARTMENT – 2 BED 2 BATH on a new resIdentIal complex just a few mInutes' walk from the BEACH.SpacIous apartments next to the beach, a few meters from the sea, and wIthIn walkIng dIstance to the nearest town PRICES START FROM : €132,000 dependIng on orIentatIon and locatIon on complex Apartments In Playa Los Nardos, on the coast of AlmerIa. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes wIth fabulous customIzatIon optIons at a great value. They all have ImpressIve common areas that Include beautIful gardens, swImmIng pools, JacuzzIs and chIldren's areas In a securIty… See full property details