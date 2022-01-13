A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Wednesday after a roof collapsed in a Palma property.

The accident happened at a flat on Calle Sant Leandre in the La Soledat area of the city.

Three people were in their first floor home when the roof caved in.

The teenage girl and her father were treated for minor injuries at Son Llatzer Hospital.

A neighbour said that the girl was ‘lucky to be alive’ as roof beams fell around her.

Palma Policia Local and fire crews cleared several people out of their ground floor and first floor properties.

The building was sealed off ahead of a safety inspection by municipal technicians.

