FEARS are growing for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Angelica Maria Llanos Fomeque, 42, was last seen in Palma in Mallorca on Sunday, January 9.

She has been described as 1.65 in height, of a slim build with shoulder-length brown hair. She has green eyes.

It is unknown what Andrea was wearing at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

