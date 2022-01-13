POLICE are urging residents in Mallorca to remain vigilant against a recent bank scam being carried out by callous fraudsters.

The urgent warning, coming from the Palma police division, was made on Thursday (January 13).

Police said an average of five people a day had alerted officers to phishing scams.

People have been contacted by someone, often over text, email or phone, claiming to be from their bank stating that their accounts have been compromised.

The person is then asked to transfer money to a ‘safe account’ at another bank.

These ‘safe accounts’ belong to the fraudsters.

It is a well-known tactic for scammers to alarm the account holder into believing their money is at risk and trick them into transferring their money to them.

The effect can be devastating for the businesses and individuals who fall victim to these scams and I would urge everyone to be on guard at all times against this type of activity.

The criminals who use tactics like this go to great lengths to appear legitimate, including making it appear that they are calling from a genuine number or sending an official email or text.

Police in Palma’s top tips to avoid fraudsters

1. The fraudsters often use spoof numbers, making the call, SMS or email appear as though it is coming from a genuine bank. But a bank will never request information on banking credentials through email, SMS or other digital channels, so you should be suspicious and do not click any links if you cannot trust their legitimacy.

2. Always double check numbers you’re given to call back on or call through an independently checked number, such as the main customer care number for the organisation and ask to be put through

3. If you are concerned, consider visiting your local branch instead of speaking to someone over the phone

4. Never give out a banking password or PIN number over the phone

5. If you have concerns or suspicions report them to police as soon as possible.

