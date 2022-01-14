SAN FULGENCIO will be holding its patron saint festivities this weekend, after a year’s absence due to Covid restrictions.

The municipality contains La Marina Urbanisation, one of the largest expat populations in Spain.

Festivals will still administer social distancing protocol but the 8-day program of events start this Sunday, January 16.

Local mayor, José Sampere, was delighted to make the announcement, after recent concerns that rising Covid cases may limit the festivities.

He proclaimed, “This year we have decided to go ahead with the events that as they are can take place outdoors, following all health safety measures.”

POPULAR WITH BRITS: La Marina Urbanisation, San Fulgencio

Continuing: “Traditional events such as the blessing of bread and animals, so typical of this celebration, will be resumed, as will the brotherhood meal in the El Oasis area.”

Sampere also confirmed that, “The presence of Civil Protection volunteers from San Fulgencio and the Local Police is planned, to check that those attending comply with all these instructions for the interest and well-being of all.”

Josefina Sampere, Councillor for Fiestas, outlined the calendar of events, kicking off with the “Feast of San Fulgencio.”

She said that: “There will be fireworks and the ringing of bells from early in the morning, along with the parade through the streets of the town by the San Fulgencio Musical Union from 10am.

At noon, the mass in honour of the patron saint (San Fulgencio) will take place, officiated by the parish priest of the church, and with a performance by the Virgen del Remedio choir.

A procession in honour of the saint will then begin at 8pm, with fireworks being set off from the Cardenal Belluga theatre at the end of the day.

On Monday 17, the feast of the co-patron saint (San Antonio Abad) coincides with a local holiday, with another parade from 10am, fireworks and the ringing of bells.

The traditional blessing of the bread will take place at 12 noon in the parish church.

The brotherhood meal takes place later in the week in the natural setting of ‘El Oasis’, another open-air event with the Town Hall providing part of the lunch for those attending.

Those interested in taking part in this meal, will have to be registered in the municipality for at least one year, more information at the municipal offices before Tuesday 18 January.

The events in honour of San Fulgencio and San Antonio Abad conclude with a religious service in memory of the deceased of the municipality, taking place on Monday January 24 in the parish church, from 6.30pm

