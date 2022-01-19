ONE of the most luxurious hotels in the rich man’s enclave of Sotogrande has been bought by footballing superstar Lionel Messi.

But the deal has been heavily criticised after 40 staff at the emblematic Hotel Club Marítimo were dismissed when the MIM group – owned by the PSG and Argentina star – bought the hotel.

Mayor of San Roque – the municipality that encompasses Sotogrande – Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix said: “It is unjust. Inexplicable. We will fight for the staff to get their jobs back when the hotel reopens.”

Lionel Messi. Photo Cordon Press

He highlighted the case of one of the sacked workers. “Miguel has spent 26 years giving his all to the hotel. They change ownership and throw away years and years of dedication. He is now unemployed at the age of 49 having worked 26 years flat out in the tough hotel business.”

Messi’s hotel empire, managed by Majestic Hotel Group since 2017, already has up-market establishments in Ibiza, Mallorca, Sitges and Andorra.

Hotel Club Marítimo, Sotogrande. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Sotogrande

This is the sixth hotel acquired by the group. It sits in a prime position overlooking the sea and marina and includes a wellness centre and spa, and two restaurants with terraces.

Renamed the MIM Sotogrande Club Marítimo, it will re-open its doors in April. The decor has been selected by celebrity interior designer Pascua Ortega.

READ MORE: