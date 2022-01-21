THE Benidorm-based Hosbec hotel association wants Spain to follow England’s lead in scrapping COVID-19 regulations to boost tourism.

England ends its ‘Plan B’ restrictions on January 26 and Hosbec president, Toni Mayor, believes that the Spanish and Valencian governments should follow suit.

“The governments should eliminate all obstacles for the arrival of visitors just as they(England) have done,” said Mayor.

“Everything that normalises relations is good for the sector, in addition to removing all obstacles, such as the COVID passport, if the downward trend in infections is confirmed, as experts predict,” he added.

TONI MAYOR (Hosbec image)

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said on Thursday that he plans to extend the use of the COVID passport past the current expiry date of January 31, where it is mandatory for indoor access to hospitality and entertainment venues.

He said that it had helped to improve business in a safer environment and had been welcomed.

Toni Mayor disagreed: “As infection rates fall, businesses are in favour of its elimination because it has not managed to stop the latest pandemic wave, and if the downward trend is confirmed with less serious infections, then the Valencian government should end it.”

Official health ministry statistics show no apparent reduction in infection rates in those few Spanish regions that choose to use a COVID passport scheme.

Toni Mayor said he was optimistic about the weeks and months ahead.

“The beginning of the end is near and if things continue as they are, then I think we will have a good spring and Easter, which will be the prelude to achieving a normal summer.”

