A luxury yacht crammed with 810 kilos of hashish has been intercepted off the Costa Blanca after a half-hour police pursuit.

A Guardia Civil maritime patrol first spotted the 15-metre long craft in the early hours of January 17 off Cabo de Palos in Murcia.

After sailing north to Pilar de la Horadada, the Guardia decided to check on its status by hailing it.

The yacht’s response was to sail off at full speed further up the coast.

After a 30 minute pursuit, the Guardia’s Rio Oja patrol vessel intercepted the craft off Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa.

During the chase, the four-strong yacht crew started throwing large packages into the sea.

Once on board, the Guardia discovered 810 kilos of hashish in 27 large bundles, weighing around 30 kilos each.

RECOVERED HASH STASH

Four men, three Spaniards and a Moroccan, have been arrested and jailed after an Orihuela court appearance.

