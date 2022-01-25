GIBRALTAR is capitalising on the huge success of the movie, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, by showcasing female talent in the world of chess with a Battle of the Sexes style tournament that got underway on Monday (January 24).
Over the course of ten rounds and 100 games, this match-tournament will contribute some socio-scientific evidence to the debate as to whether men or women of similar ratings are likely to outperform the opposite gender.
The games are being held in the elegant surroundings of the Upper Reading Room in the Garrison Library every day from 3pm and are being live streamed online with expert commentary.
Government minister Joe Bossano attended the first day of play while the competition will last until Thursday 3rd February.
The winner of this tense tournament will scoop a top prize of £100,000.
Swedish grandmaster Pia Cramling, who has twice won European Chess Championship is the women’s captain. She has participated in every Gibraltar Masters tournament since the series began in 2003.
Men’s captain Sabino Brunello, will be making only his second visit to the Rock. The Italian grandmaster played in the Gibraltar Masters in 2012, exactly ten years ago.
This initiative takes over from the classic festival held for the past 18 years at the Caleta Hotel, which has made it one of the leading open chess tournaments in the world.
