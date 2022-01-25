A speeding motorist shocked Guardia Civil officers who clocked him smashing a motorway speed limit while being double over the drink-drive limit.

A Guardia Civil patrol ran a speed control on the AP-7 in the Alicante area last Tuesday(January 18).

The radar gun held by an officer ‘pinged’ a car hurtling along on the carriageway at 213 kilometres per hour.

The 55-year-old male Spaniard was stopped by another Guardia vehicle for exceeding the motorway speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour.

Things got even worse for the errant motorist as an officer carried out a routine alcohol and drugs test.

He was found to be double the alcohol limit for driving.

The man was charged with the crimes of driving at excessive speed and under the influence of alcohol.

Possible penalties include losing his license for up to four years; a fine; community service; and a jail sentence ranging between three and six months.

READ MORE: