A 32-year-old man slashed his uncle’s throat with a knife after a series of arguments at their Albatera home in Alicante Province.

The victim, 39, died on Monday morning at an apartment on Calle Rambla shared between a number of Moroccan nationals.

CALLE RUMBLA, ALBATERA

Witnesses said the two men had a long-standing series of disagreements which boiled over to a fateful conclusion.

Neighbours called emergency services after hearing the row.

Albatera Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers went to the property at around noon and discovered the dead body.

The assailant was arrested with some reports suggesting that he had mental ill health issues and was taken to a psychiatric unit for an evaluation.

The Guardia Civil in Almoradi is leading an investigation into the killing and no further details have been provided about the incident.

