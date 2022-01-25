A new pandemic record daily total of 39,585 cases was reported this Tuesday in the Valencian Community.

Exactly a year ago, the total was 8,423.

The high case numbers are coming mainly via the Omicron variant with many more infections also being logged than 12 months ago when easily accessible testing was unavailable.

In contrast, hospital admissions this Tuesday stand at 1,861 compared to 4,777 on the same date in 2021.

A similar two-thirds drop has come in ICU admissions with 199 cases today as opposed to 601 a year ago.

Wastewater analysis in Alicante and Valencia over recent days suggest a fall in COVID case numbers in early February.

42 deaths were declared today, which is the single-biggest daily death toll since February 25.

The split was between 30 men aged 55 to 95, and 12 women aged 66 to 94.

It’s not known how many of the people who died were unvaccinated.

A year ago, 96 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 were reported.

The Valencian government will this week ask the regional Superior Court for permission to continue using COVID passports for indoor access to hospitality and entertainment venues beyond the current January 31 expiry date.

