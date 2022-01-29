SAN FULGENCIO representatives were rubbing shoulders with the great and the good of worldwide tourism last week, when they attended Madrid’s International Tourism Fair.

Held from January 19 to 23, the FITUR celebrates and promotes Spanish tourism, culture and various destinations to travel agents and organisations from around the globe.

IN ATTENDANCE: Darren Parmenter and Reme Garcia from San Fulgencio Tourist Office alongide Mayor José Sampere

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, and the Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter, travelled to the Spanish capital to talk with fellow professionals and visitors about what San Fulgencio has to offer as a tourist destination.

The municipality was even part of the video-wall presentation as part of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board.

In this exhibition, the 2022 programme of local eco-tourism routes was unveiled, of which the mayor said, “highlight the natural and archaeological wealth of San Fulgencio for anyone who wants to come and see us.”

With some two years in the planning, these routes aim to popularise and familiarise the natural environments in and around the town, which includes the popular expat urbanisation of La Marina.

PROMOTING THE AREA: Councillor Parmenter alongidside the video-wall installed at the fair

Additionally,the ancient Iberian archaeological sites of ‘La Escuera’ and ‘El Oral’ are to be promoted, with guided visits to both.

The council claims that a great acceptance and interest in these eco-routes has justified the cost and design of the project.

Councillor Parmenter said that: “after my first visit to FITUR in 2020, I was convinced that San Fulgencio had to participate and take advantage of this unique opportunity to showcase its full potential to a large number of potential visitors.”

He also referred to the prominent role played by the people of the municipality this year, adding that “this is a perfect way to boost the image of the municipality and attract a different type of tourist, at a time that is so necessary for the sector at the moment.”

