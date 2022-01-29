THERE are seven districts in Gibraltar each quite different, and each with its own unique charms. We take a tour with Century 21.

South District – This is away from the Levante Cloud that forms over the Rock of Gibraltar when the easterly wind blows and which keeps much of the Town Centre area in the shade a good part of the year. The South District is the sunniest part of Gibraltar, a short 1 km commute and considered the suburbs of Gibraltar reaching out towards Europa point and the views over to Africa and the Straits of Gibraltar.

Eastside District – Here you can find Gibraltar’s largest beaches as well as the beautiful Catalan bay with its multi-colored buildings nestled around a scenic sandy bay. This side of the rock witnesses the rising sun and enjoys cooler evenings as the sun disappears behind the rock late afternoon. It is also home to the new soon to be completed E1 and Forbes developments and where the old Caleta Hotel is being rebuilt to accommodate a new Hilton hotel combined with luxury residential apartments. Devils Tower Road is going through a complete regeneration and in future years we will see an entire new metropolis spring up here.

Upper Town – This is an ideal location for the fitter people amongst us who don’t mind the uphill walk or using the outdoor escalator up to the castle area that towers above the town. Older, more heritage biased, these properties tend to have high ceilings, quirky balustrades and inner courtyards for shade and repose.

Westside District – This is where you will find Gibraltar’s Senior School, Bayside Comprehensive School for boys and Westside Comprehensive School for girls both now rehoused into a brand-new complex for more than 1000 boys and girls. You will also find Morrison’s Supermarket to make you feel home from home, St. Bernard’s Hospital and the Europort Business centre. It is also the location of the new soon to be released completed luxury development of Eurocity – Carrara and Murano.

Town Area – The real heart of Gibraltar, with its two cathedrals – Holy Trinity Church of England and St Mary the Crowned (Roman Catholic) – shops, bars and great access to everywhere. You won’t need a car here.

Finally there are the two Marina Districts, Queensway and Ocean Village both with luxury apartments, bars and restaurants. The latter is vibrant and noisy attracting professional couples due to its proximity to Gibraltar’s World Trade Centre and the other more sedate and serene attracting the retired, wealthy yacht and marina lovers.

There is in fact something for everyone here in Gibraltar.

