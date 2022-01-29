A 23-YEAR-old has been arrested in Spain in connection with alleged drug trafficking.

Some €72,000 in cash was confiscated from a home in Estepona on the Costa del Sol after cops arrested the suspect during a routine drug traffic stop on the A7 on Monday, January 24.

During the check, it was found that the suspect, a passenger in a car, was in possession of a bag filled with hash and €1,125 euros.

The police then went to arrest the 23-year-old man but when they were about to check the identity of the companion, the driver of the vehicle fled at high speed and nearly hit one of the police officers.

An investigation was launched and the police were given the warrant to search the 23-year-old’s home address in Estepona.

At the property police seized 206 grams of hash and €72,000 cash which had been hidden inside a specially-adapted false roof.

Inside the ceiling they also uncovered several false documents.

Outside the property they found three high-end vehicles, one of which had been reported stolen in France.

The detainee who was charged with the crimes of drug trafficking, vehicle theft and document falsification, has been made available to the judicial authority.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to hunt the driver of the car who fled the scene.

