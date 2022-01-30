3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Murchas - € 137,000

Townhouse Murchas, Granada 3 beds 1 baths € 137,000

This spacious and traditional Spanish village house is located in a corner position at the edge of the pretty village of Murchas, right in the heart of the Lecrin Valley. The house is well presented and has a pleasant flow, with open plan living areas and large, light bedrooms. The top terrace boasts amazing open views over the undulating landscape of the Lecrin Valley and up towards the Sierra Nevada Mountains. In total, there are 3 double bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 2 separate toilets, one downstairs and one on the terrace. The spacious studio on the top floor would make a fantastic lounge…