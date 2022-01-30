TWO teenagers from La Linea pleaded guilty to a series of thefts from motor vehicles on the Rock.

The men, both aged 18 and resident in La Linea, admitted to regularly crossing into Gibraltar to steal motor vehicles which they then attempted to sell back in Spain.

The pair, named as Carlos Martin Salas and Alvaro David Reyes Salas, appeared in Gibraltar’s Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (January 20) following their arrest two days before.

Police detained them in a Spanish registered car on British Lines Road as it approached the border following a call from a witness who reported seeing them tampering with vehicles in Vineyards Estate.

Within the car were several items stolen from vehicles in Gibraltar earlier that day including a log book and ignition key from a motorbike reported stolen from Naval Hospital Hill that morning.

During police interviews at New Mole House, the pair admitted to having come to Gibraltar for the purpose of stealing motor vehicles on multiple dates.

Following their guilty pleas at Magistrates’ Court yesterday, both were bailed until February 17, pending a pre-sentence report and a £2,000 cash deposit each.

